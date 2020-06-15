Forecast: Brisk trade winds to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure located far north of the islands will remain nearly stationary and maintain moderate to locally strong trades through most of the week.
Through at least Thursday, there will be an uptick in trade showers, with the showers being heavier in intensities than of late. With the trades still blowing moderate to locally strong, some of these showers will go deeper into the leeward areas of the smaller islands.
The ridge will be weakening over the upcoming weekend, leading to lighter trades.
South-facing shores will see a series of south swells, which will produce a gradual uptick in surf throughout the week.
Surf will generally stay just below or near the summer average of 3 to 5 feet during the next few days, then gradually increase beginning Wednesday.
A combination of a small south-southeast swell and a moderate south-southwest swell will bring rising surf towards the end of the work week.
