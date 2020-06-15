Self-professed cult member, 20 followers leave for mainland after quarantine arrests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A self-professed cult leader once who planned to settle down in Hawaii with his followers is heading back to the mainland along with 20 others from his group.
Carbon Nation leader Eligio Bishop pleaded no contest Monday to breaking quarantine rules and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
But that sentence was suspended since he agreed to leave the islands.
“He will leave from custody to the airport. There will be people making sure he gets on the plane, law enforcement. He’ll be flying to the mainland,” said Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth.
Hawaii News Now was at Hilo Airport as Bishop along with Dededric Johnson and Jacob Benton arrived for their flight from Hilo Monday night to Honolulu. They go to Maui and finally to Los Angeles.
“Hawaii takes this very seriously so their vacation here they spent more time in jail then they did outside of jail,” said Roth.
Prosecutors also agreed to drop charges against the 20 other other defendants.
“Pursuant to him taking a plea and taking responsibility, the state will be ultimately dismissing the charges against all of his friends that got swept up along with him," said defense attoney Evan Smith.
The 21 quarantine violators tested negative for COVID-19, according to health officials.
Gov. David Ige agreed that getting them out of Hawaii was better for the state.
“We just believe from a policy perspective, if they want to leave our community, it’s better for us to assist in that action, rather than have them be here,” said Ige.
On Friday, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii said the group indicated they wanted to live in Hawaii, but apparently that’s changed after racial threats online.
“I spoke with Kendra (Carter). She’s known as Mama Sheeba and she said they don’t feel safe they want out now,” said Angela Keen, of Hawaii Kapu Quarantine Breakers.
Big Island police did not arrest two women in the alleged cult because there were children in the group. Hawaii News Now also spoke to Carter who said the other woman and a child have already left and she’s making arrangements to leave as well with her child.
A Puna homeowner, meanwhile, was arrested for renting an illegal vacation rental to the group.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.