Community raises money to buy new van for Aiea convent after old one was stolen

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The community raised more than $37,000 to buy a new van for the Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary after their original van was stolen.
Earlier this month, thieves took their old passenger van and rummaged through the property.
The sisters borrowed a small car to get around while it was gone.
Police later recovered the stolen van in Makakilo last week, but it was littered with cigarette butts and other trash.
Donations poured in after reports of the break-in at the convent.
"In a sense it was nice that they recovered it, but also it's like somebody invaded our privacy," said Sister Bernarda Sindol. "I'm very happy that everyone gave us donations so we were able to purchase our new car."
The sisters said no arrests have been made, but they’re grateful the community helped them in their time of need.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.