On bikes and on foot, locals flock to Waikiki for first ‘Open Street Sunday’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars weren’t allowed on Kalakaua Avenue on Sunday morning.
Instead, hundreds of bikers, skateboarders and joggers took to the street as a part of the city’s first “Open Street Sunday.”
From 6 a.m. to noon, the roadway was closed to traffic, allowing extra space for a socially distanced morning stroll.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says it’s a step towards making the city more pedestrian and bike friendly.
“It shows that it can work. And we can do this temporarily, and maybe even do it permanently in certain streets around town,” said Caldwell.
“We’re not going to close Kalakaua permanently, but maybe, depending how it works, we may make this a permanent addition to the experience in Waikiki on Sundays.”
Kalakaua will be closed to traffic for the event again the next three Sundays.
Caldwell says that he is also looking at closing Hotel Street for a couple hours on Saturdays to help struggling restaurants regain their customers.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.