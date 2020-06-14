Widow of slain HPD officer, Kaohinani Kalama, dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The widow of slain Honolulu Police Officer Kaulike Kalama — Kaohinani — died Saturday afternoon.
The Kalama family’s pastor says she passed away after suffering from an ongoing medical condition.
Her late husband, Kaulike Kalama, was fatally shot in January after responding to an incident at Diamond Head.
“We praise God that she is once again united with the love of her life, but we will truly miss her,” said Pastor Wayne Surface.
The two were married for 12 years and have a son, Kaumana.
The family is asking for privacy at this time.
Condolences can be sent to the Ohana Baptist Church at 2879 Paa Street in Honolulu, or on Facebook.
