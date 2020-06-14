More trade wind weather conditions dominating the week

Trade winds are expected through much of the upcoming week along with the usual nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas. The only possible exceptions include a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as an old frontal band moves through the islands, and a slight shift in our winds to a bit south of east later in the week, which could mean lighter winds for Kauai and Oahu while breezy trades continue for the rest of the islands. It’s also going to be a warm week with highs into the upper 80′s for most areas.
In surf, south shores will see a series of swells during the week, with wave heights just below the seasonal 3 to 5 foot average at first. Surf will then rise through the rest of the week and could peak around Saturday near the eight-foot high surf advisory threshold. The strong trade winds will also keep rough and choppy waves for east-facing shores, while we could get some small swells for north and west shores around Thursday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, this is the final week of spring, with the summer solstice coming Saturday at 11:43 a.m. Hawaii time. This will be the longest amount of daylight, with 13 hours, 25 minutes and 52 seconds between sunup and sundown.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.