Hundreds participate in Oahu march for Breonna Taylor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Protests nationally and here in Hawaii continued this weekend with more people bringing attention to racial inequality.
On Sunday, hundreds of protesters returned to the State Capitol demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Back in March, Louisville officers shot and killed the 26-year-old in her home.
Police were executing a no-knock search warrant, looking for narcotics. Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire when police came in and officers shot back killing Taylor.
No drugs were found in the home. Taylor’s boyfriend, who is a licensed gun owner, says he fired in self-defense.
“Her killers have not been fired, have not been arrested, have not been charged,” march organizer Ashley Dee said. “It is good that we don’t see as much police brutality and bad policing here on the island as much as we do on the mainland. It’s quite a decline. However, it’s an issue everywhere. And all of us have to come together as a people and say enough is enough.”
It was the latest march in Hawaii as a part of the Black Lives Matter campaign.
