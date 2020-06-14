Forecast: More breezy trades to dominate the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are expected through much of the upcoming week along with the usual nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas. The only possible exceptions include a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as an old frontal band moves through the islands, and a slight shift in our winds to a bit south of east later in the week, which could mean lighter winds for Kauai and Oahu while breezy trades continue for the rest of the islands. It’s also going to be a warm week with highs into the upper 80′s for most areas.