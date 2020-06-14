Elderly woman unaccounted for after Pahala house fire

PAHALA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire engulfed a Hawaii Island home Saturday afternoon, leaving an elderly woman unaccounted for.
The fire broke out at the home on Kamani Street in Pahala around 1:30 p.m.
Fire personnel said when they arrived on scene, flames were burning through the downstairs kitchen, carport and an SUV. It was spreading to the downstairs portion of the main residence.
One man was able to escape, but an elderly woman was not able to make it out. She was listed as unaccounted for.
Due to the severity of the fire, firefighters weren’t immediately able to enter the home to locate the woman.
The flames were brought under control by 2:15 p.m.
A cause is not yet known. Damage was tallied at $375,000.
This story may be updated.
