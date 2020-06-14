Crash in Kona leads to a woman’s arrest for attempted murder

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traffic crash in Kona involving a sedan and a moped has led to the arrest of a woman for attempted murder.
Hawaii Island police say around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Kona patrol officers were called out to the crash on Kuakini Highway near the Old Airport recreation area.
Witnesses reported a silver Acura 4-door sedan struck a moped and it’s two riders.
After colliding with them, police said the driver of the sedan got out of the vehicle, and attempted to chase after the moped passenger before fleeing the scene.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Keola Kama of Kailua-Kona.
When police got there, officers found the moped riders with serious injuries. The man and woman were taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment before being brought to the Queen’s Medical Center.
Police were able to gather information on Kama and found her and the vehicle involved a short time after. She was arrested for attempted murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
