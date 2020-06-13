Van stolen from a convent is recovered; support pours in for sisters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have recovered a van stolen from a convent in Aiea last week.
The blue 2007 Honda Odyssey was taken during a burglary at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church. It belonged to the Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary.
HPD located the stolen van abandoned in Makakilo Wednesday night. It was littered with cigarette butts and other trash.
After a report about the break-in at the convent, support for the sisters poured in.
A GoFundMe page was set up for donations and it brought in $37,000 for the nuns to buy a new van.
The van was a crucial mode of transportation for the sisters who depended on it to get around.
