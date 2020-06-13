No tsunami threat after 6.6 magnitude quake shakes Japan

No tsunami threat after 6.6 magnitude quake shakes Japan
No destructive tsunami was reported after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Ryukyu Islands of Japan. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
By Ben Gutierrez | June 13, 2020 at 9:19 AM HST - Updated June 13 at 9:44 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Ryukyu Islands of Japan did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake occurred Saturday at 5:51 a.m., Hawaii time. Scientists were able to determine within 15 minutes that there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The earthquake was initially reported with a magnitude 6.7, but that was later downgraded by seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located in the ocean, 191 miles north of Naha, Okinawa, at a depth of nearly 100 miles, according to the U.S.G.S. seismologists.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.