No tsunami threat after 6.6 magnitude quake shakes Japan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Ryukyu Islands of Japan did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The quake occurred Saturday at 5:51 a.m., Hawaii time. Scientists were able to determine within 15 minutes that there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The earthquake was initially reported with a magnitude 6.7, but that was later downgraded by seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake’s epicenter was located in the ocean, 191 miles north of Naha, Okinawa, at a depth of nearly 100 miles, according to the U.S.G.S. seismologists.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.