A music shop aims to give an ukulele to each graduating senior on Kauai

A music shop aims to give an ukulele to each graduating senior on Kauai
HNN File Image (Wikimedia Commons) (Source: File Image)
By HNN Staff | June 13, 2020 at 1:57 PM HST - Updated June 13 at 1:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai couple is raising money with the intent of giving a special gift to more than 700 graduating seniors on Kauai.

Kirk and Tora Smart, owners of Hanelei Strings, say with the stress and grief of the pandemic, they felt they needed to help out the class of 2020.

They’re planning on giving the gift of music through hundreds of ukulele. Together, they’re hoping to raise $40,000 to pull off the feat as part of the “Strings of Joy” project, in partnership with Life’s Bridges.

Each student would get a ukulele, graduation cap, and He Mele Aloha songbook.

Thanks to social media, they’ve already raised nearly 30-thousand dollars.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Aloha Kaua'i:)! Here is our June 5th Update! WE ARE CURRENTLY AT $29,261!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks to your contributions...

Posted by Hanalei Strings on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.