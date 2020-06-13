Lt. Gov. Green doesn’t see the need to pull back on reopening for now

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday and Saturday’s double-digit spike in cases is indicative that COVID-19 can, and is still being spread within the community.
But for now, it’s no cause for major alarm, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
“It’s a concern. It would be better to see it be lower, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, a lot of people have been out, not wearing masks — including at bars and restaurants. Probably not wearing masks as often as they should,” Green told Hawaii News Now Saturday.
Seventeen new cases were reported on Saturday, all located on Oahu. Two of the new cases required hospitalization.
Green and other leaders have said a small rise in cases was anticipated as things reopened, but right now, its manageable.
“I don’t want to have to recommend pulling anything back. I don’t think we’ll get there, but it’s just the reality of the times,” Green said. “We won’t be able to let our guard down for a long time until we’re back down to single digits or zeros again in the state.”
Green said mass gatherings, like recent Black Lives Matter protest, and other social events may have contributed to the uptick in cases, but he previously acknowledged the importance of freedom of speech to protest social injustices.
He says the best way to return to daily business is to continue wearing a mask and distance yourself from others.
If there’s a significant spike, he says the state will then have to reassess.
“Be very very careful because it doesn’t take much to see a spike in viruses for our state and I don’t want anybody to have their families suffering,” he said.
