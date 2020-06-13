Locally breezy trades slowly easing

Our locally breezy trade winds are gradually slowing down, but will remain on the stronger side through Tuesday. We’re not expecting a lot of showers until late Monday and Tuesday, when moisture from a cloud band associated with an old cold front will increase the chance of showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas. Otherwise, rainfall will be on the light side. Trade winds will become lighter for the second half of the week.
At the beach, surf will remain small on south shores but there will be small bump Sunday, and another small swell Tuesday through midweek. A larger swell is possible for Father’s Day weekend. East shore surf generated by the strong trade winds will remain rough and choppy but trend downward through the week, while north and west shores will be average for this time of year (in other words, small). A small craft advisory remains posted for most coastal waters from Oahu through the Big Island due to the gusty winds.
