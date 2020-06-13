Forecast: Trade winds easing up, but still locally breezy

At the beach, surf will remain small on south shores but there will be small bump Sunday, and another small swell Tuesday through midweek. A larger swell is possible for Father’s Day weekend. East shore surf generated by the strong trade winds will remain rough and choppy but trend downward through the week, while north and west shores will be average for this time of year (in other words, small). A small craft advisory remains posted for most coastal waters from Oahu through the Big Island due to the gusty winds.