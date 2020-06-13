Coast Guard, HFD searching for missing fisherman off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search is underway for a fisherman missing in the waters off Hawaii Island Saturday.
“We are currently searching for Mark Lowery, 47 years old, who was camping with friends and last seen at 10 p.m., Friday, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, tan shorts, and a headlamp,” said Mark Zienkiewicz, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “We request waterway users transiting the area to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. Anyone with information that might aid us, please call 808-842-2600.”
The search area was located two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach.
Coast Guard officials were notified just before 7 a.m. and their search began. Multiple crews are searching the water.
Officials said he was with seven others on a camping trip. They went to bed around 10 p.m. and Lowery reportedly stayed up to fish.
His friends noticed he was missing around 5 a.m. His backpack, as well as several fishing rods, were also gone.
The weather on scene is winds of 17 mph and seas up to seven feet.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts should contact the Coast Guard.
This story will be updated.
