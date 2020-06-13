Coast Guard, HFD searching for missing fisherman off Hawaii Island

“We are currently searching for Mark Lowery, 47 years old, who was camping with friends and last seen at 10 p.m., Friday, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, tan shorts, and a headlamp,” said Mark Zienkiewicz, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “We request waterway users transiting the area to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. Anyone with information that might aid us, please call 808-842-2600.”