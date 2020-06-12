UH seeks newly-diagnosed COVID-19 patients for clinical trial of potential treatment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii School of Medicine is looking for patients who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a new clinical trial.
It’s the first clinical trial in Hawaii that seeks to find an effective treatment for coronavirus.
Patients who participate in the trial will be placed on either a placebo or telmisartan, a medication commonly used for blood pressure control.
The university is looking for 40 study participants.
“Telmisartan lowers blood pressure by blocking the harmful effects of this hormone system," said Dr. Cecilia Shikuma, professor of Medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and the lead investigator for the study, in a news release.
“We hope to find preliminary evidence that taking the drug will also prevent much of the harmful effects of the virus.”
Those interested in joining the study can call Cris Milne at 692-1335 or email cmilne@hawaii.edu.
