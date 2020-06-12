Hawaii’s largest daily newspaper cutting nearly 30 newsroom staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaii’s largest daily newspaper, is cutting 29 members of its newsroom staff, one of its reporters said.
Reporter Kristen Consillio confirmed the news on Friday in a post on her Facebook page. She said the layoffs are set to happen at the end of the month.
“That means fewer journalists keeping the ‘powers that be’ in check, less questioning of authority, fewer answers to your burning questions and even more substandard information disseminated to the public,” Consillio wrote.
The layoffs come after the company eliminated its Saturday print edition and promoted its digital version after informing its subscribers that the coronavirus crisis — mixed with changes in the way readers consume news — was placing an extraordinary strain on the newspaper’s financial operations.
