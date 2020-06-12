Hawaii sees ‘disconcerting’ uptick in new COVID-19 cases as economy reopens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, in the biggest single-day increase in more than two months.
The spike comes after several days of slightly increasing numbers.
All of Friday’s new cases are on Oahu, and 10 are in the same family, Hawaii News Now has learned.
The increase is concerning public health officials, who are urging residents to take necessary precautions ― like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“Today’s count of 15 increased cases is disconcerting,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
In recent days, Green has attributed an uptick in cases to a “Memorial Day bump,” and warned that the state is also likely to see an increase because of large protests.
“We’re going to see some mini-surges. I’m expecting to see some days where we’re seeing a few higher counts.,” he said, adding that this is no time to “freak out.”
“Our hospitals are still perfect. Our ventilator use remains the lowest in the nation at 10%.”
Still, the last time Hawaii saw a double-digit increase in new cases was April 18 ― 55 days ago.
Green and the governor have also expressed concern about steep increases in COVID-19 cases in a number of states on the mainland, including Arizona, California and Texas.
They’ve said the surges underscore the need for a traveler quarantine ― and for pre-testing visitors when the tourism industry reopens.
“I’m very adamant that that’s going to be important for us,” Green said.
Public health officials have said that Hawaii could handle about 30 new coronavirus cases daily once tourism reopens, but anything more than that would be a major tax on the system.
