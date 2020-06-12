Forecast: Breezy trade winds holding for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are gradually easing but will remain locally breezy through the weekend and into the first few days of next week. A front passing north of the state will cause the trade winds to weaken a bit more but not until the second half of the week. Showers will still favor windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings, with a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as an old frontal boundary moves through the islands. The Kona slopes of the Big Island will still have afternoon clouds and showers.