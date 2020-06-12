Forecast: Breezy trade winds holding for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are gradually easing but will remain locally breezy through the weekend and into the first few days of next week. A front passing north of the state will cause the trade winds to weaken a bit more but not until the second half of the week. Showers will still favor windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings, with a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as an old frontal boundary moves through the islands. The Kona slopes of the Big Island will still have afternoon clouds and showers.
Summertime surf conditions are well underway, although waves will remain below advisory levels for the next week. We’re anticipating a series of small long-period south to south-southwest swells arriving Sunday through Wednesday, with an above-average swell coming in for Father’s Day weekend. East shore surf will remain rough and choppy due to the breezy trades, with small waves for north and west shores. Also, the monthly box jellyfish influx starts this weekend on south and some west-facing shores on Oahu, so check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs before heading into the water.
