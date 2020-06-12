Forecast: Breezy trade winds ease slightly for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trades will gradually ease heading into the weekend as high pressure to the north drifts eastward.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will then hold into next week.
Showers riding in with the trades will continue to favor the windward and mountain areas, while showers will flare over leeward Big Island each afternoon.
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores into next week.
There will be a series of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells arriving this Sunday, and continuing through Wednesday of next week.
The east-facing shores will continue to get rough, moderate surf from the strong trades through Saturday.
