Cult leader among 21 people arrested on Hawaii Island for violating emergency orders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cult leader is among 21 people arrested on the Big Island this week for violating emergency orders.
It's the largest group of quarantine breakers yet.
"They already detained eight of us. They going to be detaining the rest of us,” Eligio Lee Bishop said on his social media page.
The cult goes by the name "Carbon Nation" and Bishop is the leader.
According to Hawaii County Police, the group arrived on June 7th and June 8th.
Twenty of them were arrested in Puna for allegedly violating the 14-day visitor quarantine.
Nine were arrested in Fern Forest on Wednesday, while 12 were arrested in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Thursday.
They were all at the home of 42-year-old Tylea Fuhrmann of Mountain View, who was also booked for violating an emergency rule on vacation rentals.
"We broke the law. This is what happens. You gatta stay in quarantine for 14 days. It is what it is. We broke the law. “They’re doing their job,” Bishop said on social media.
Media reports say Bishop and his followers have been kicked out of several Central American countries on a variety of accusations from endangering people’s welfare to sex crimes.
"Many of them have criminal records and are doing serious offenses. They are not respectful people,” said Angela Keen, administrator for Hawaii Kapu Quarantine Breakers.
The group helped alert authorities after locals saw them playing with turtles at a beach.
She says this is just the latest, and largest, bust as locals continue to keep watch for visiting violators.
“People are going hog wild when they arrive, they leave their hotel room. They are out and about they are interacting with people. That’s an opportunity for infection that we don’t want here,” Keen said.
Police say none of the 21 arrested have been charged yet.
