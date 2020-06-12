Downtown Honolulu isn’t exactly bustling these days, but workers are slowly returning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Downtown Honolulu isn’t exactly busy these days, but workers are slowly beginning to return to their offices.
That includes some employees at Alexander & Baldwin.
President and CEO Chris Benjamin says 130 employees have desks at the Bishop Street headquarters. On Friday, around 30 were in the office after returning last week.
“Today, we had our first face-to-face meeting properly socially distanced, but I can say it was far more productive and constructive than a Zoom meeting,” said Benjamin.
"It really has been good to be back and see each others face," he added.
Employees are coming back gradually based on a company survey. And Benjamin sees a hybrid developing between working at the office and at home.
"Nobody came back in the first wave who wasn't perfectly comfortable coming back," he said.
The company is like many others in Hawaii, taking a slow and cautious approach to bringing employees back.
At Alexander & Baldwin, the physical offices are traditional and spaced out, some work areas were rearranged, wipes are used for high-touch surfaces and there are fewer chairs in the board room and meeting spaces.
There's also no more candy bowls and shared foods, but individual snacks are put out separated and in organized in rows.
"At this point, it's very stringent. We are not even allowing people to use the refrigerator, use the coffee maker and that sort of thing," said Benjamin.
The company hasn’t set specific timelines as it and many other businesses navigate toward the new normal.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.