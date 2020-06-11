Your regular polling place will probably be closed on Election Day. Here’s why.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the state transitioning to an almost entirely mail-in election in 2020, the number of voting facilities that are open on Election Day this year is shrinking dramatically.
There will be no traditional polling places open on August 8 or November 3, the dates of Hawaii’s primary and general elections this year, respectively.
Instead, the state will operate what are called Voter Service Centers on those days, as well as in the weeks leading up to the election. The centers will serve as places where constituents can place votes, use same-day voter registration services, and deposit mail-in ballots.
Voter Service Centers are open from 8 a.m. until 4:20 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for ten business days prior to each election. The centers will offer extended hours on election days.
- Primary Election:
- July 27, 2020 – August 7, 2020, Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- August 8, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- General Election:
- October 20, 2020 – November 2, 2020, Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- November 3, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
On Oahu, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will serve as the only two Voter Service Centers. For the full list of locations for the Voter Service Centers on each island, click here.
In addition to the service centers, each island will offer deposit places, where voters can drop off their mail-in ballots. Any mail-in ballot that is dropped off at a deposit place before 7 p.m. on election today will be counted.
Hoping to boost Hawaii’s last-in-the-nation voter turnout, lawmakers voted to approve the switch to mail-in voting back in 2019. The primary election on Aug. 8 will be Hawaii’s first all mail-in election, and the state Office of Elections has been busy preparing.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.