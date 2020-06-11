What you need to know about how Hawaii’s first mail-in election will work

By HNN Staff | June 11, 2020 at 1:31 PM HST - Updated June 11 at 1:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 primary election will be the first in Hawaii conducted almost entirely by mail. There will no traditional polling places for voters on Election Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Now is the time to make sure your registration is up to date.

In order to get a mail-in ballot for the primary election on Aug. 8, you need to be registered to vote by July 9.

Voters who have moved or changed their name will also need to update their information with the Office of Elections.

You can register or update your registration online, or call your Clerk’s Office for more information.

The general election is on Nov. 3, but you must be registered by Oct. 5 to get a ballot in the mail.

If you miss the deadline for getting a mail-in ballot, special voting centers will be opened to help you and the state will offer same-day registration if you need it.

Ballots for the primary election will be mailed out on July 21.

The Office of Elections will send out mail ballot packets about 18 days before the election.

The packet includes: A ballot, a secrecy sleeve, a return envelope and voting instructions.

The state said more than 769,000 Hawaii residents are registered to vote, but more than 14% are “inactive” due to outdated addresses.

If you prefer to vote in person, that option will be available to you.

While there won’t be traditional polling places this election season, there will be Voting Service Centers in the state.

They’ll open 10 days before the election for people who prefer to vote in person and for any registration issues.

Voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots at Voting Service Centers.

Elections officials will also open “places of deposit” around the state ― sites where you can drop off your mail-in ballot up to 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can find those sites by clicking here.

Most voters, however, will likely mail in their ballot.

They’re encouraged to return their ballots two to three days before the election to ensure the Clerk’s Office receives it in time.

