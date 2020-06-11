‘That was our big day’: Couples make tough decisions as pandemic scraps wedding plans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Countless couples who planned to have the perfect Hawaii wedding have called off those dreams due to the pandemic. It’s taken an emotional and financial toll.
“That was our big day. We were so ecstatic when we found out we were going to get married. Our momentum was really building for the big day and then it just sort of rained on our parade because we just realized that it wasn’t gonna happen,” said Leyla Saberi, a local woman who recently postponed her big day scheduled for this summer.
Saberi and her fiance, Mitchell, held off postponing their wedding until the last minute, hoping the COVID-19 pandemic would slow and travel restrictions would be lifted.
“A lot of our concerns stemmed from the guests being elderly or being medically compromised and having to put them on a plane to come from the mainland over here and exposing them. That was a huge decision making factor for us. We didn’t want to put everyone in a in a big room together like that,” added Saberi.
They’re not alone. Photographer and co-owner of the company Visionari Jon Lagon says his business of 15 years had hundreds of weddings booked before the pandemic got serious in Hawaii around mid-March.
“For us, we average about 200 weddings a month and we are down to zero,” said Lagon.
DJs who also rely heavily on weddings and other large events are struggling to find work.
DJ and radio personality James Coles says he remembers the day things became serious for him and his family.
“Right at the end of March, something happened, the governor said something and it was over and we all knew it was over. I started to just kind of grasp things. Not even 24 hours in, I started getting cancellation notices for weddings, graduation parties and nightclub gigs. It was one after the other — a domino effect. I mean, I felt my heart plunging into my stomach,” said Coles.
Professionals in the industry are hoping Hawaii’s leaders can be progressive and explore safe ways to lift the travel quarantine sooner rather than later.
For the couples who have put off their special day, perhaps the turmoil caused by the pandemic can make their bond stronger.
"We were super sad about it. It wasn't what we wanted but we've gotten really good support from all our friends and family about it. They're very much looking forward to when we can get together and celebrate our union and they definitely respect the fact that we thought about them instead of just pushing forward with the date and having them not be able to join us," said Saberi.
