Reef health at a Kauai beach shows signs of improvement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coral reefs appear to be recovering on Kauai.
The DLNR has been monitoring Anini Reef for the past year. They found that evidence of “black band disease” on rice corals fell by more than 11 percent to normal levels.
Coral bleaching, overgrowth of macroalgae and low fish abundance were among the problems noted. Warmer sea surface temperatures were a likely contributor.
Researchers are now using technology to monitor seasonal changes.
For more information on how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.