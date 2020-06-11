Neighbors raise concerns for planned affordable housing project in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposed affordable housing complex is stirring up concern in Kailua.
There are currently seven single-family homes on the roughly one-acre parcel at the intersection of Oneawa and Kawainui streets, along the edge of a residential neighborhood.
The proposal calls for a three-story building and a four-story building that will have a total of 73 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
The monthly rent for most of the units is expected to range from about $521 to $1,412.
The affordable income and rent limits will remain in place for 61 years, according to the developer.
“It will be for young families, it will be for single mothers, it will be for seniors who just don’t have the income to pay for market-rate rents,” said Makani Maeva, principal of Ahe Group.
There would be 53 vehicle parking stalls and 58 bicycle stalls.
Opponents don't believe that is enough parking and they have several other concerns.
"We're not against affordable housing. We object to the size and the scope of the building," said Ron Jarrett, a spokesman for the group Protect Kailua. "I can't imagine the safety hazards, the traffic it's going to bring."
The developer will give a presentation and residents can comment during a special Kailua Neighborhood Board meeting on June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kailua Recreation Center.
Chairs will be spread out for social distancing and people must wear masks.
"We've received 30 written testimonies through the Neighborhood Commission Office and we've received about 150 emails," said chair Bill Hicks.
By July 30, the city's Department of Planning and Permitting will submit its recommendation to the Honolulu City Council on the application and requested exemptions.
The council can approve, deny, or modify the developer's estimated $37 million project.
Chair Ikaika Anderson said he'll make a decision on his vote during the public hearing process before the council.
“I do feel that this is both a warranted and necessary project for Kailua that will have a lot of benefits. That said, I also understand the point the community has made thus far,” he said.
If the developer secures the necessary approvals, construction could start in mid-December and wrap up in early 2022.
