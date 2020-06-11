Lahaina house fire displaces 2 families

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two families have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Lahiana home.
Crews were called out to the burning building on Kanakea Loop just before 4 Wednesday afternoon.
Flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Witnesses reported hearing popping sounds similar to fireworks going off as the flames raged on.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross has offered to help the displaced families.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damage estimates were not immediately available.
