Hold on! Gusty trade winds continue

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening! The trades are steady and persistent! Plus we are tracking a disturbance to our NW that is drawing up enhanced low level moisture that is getting caught in our trade winds.
Moderate to locally strong trade winds will persist through the week with a ridge, an area of high pressure, far north of the islands. Some lighter trades are possible over the weekend as the ridge weakens. Expect passing trade wind showers focused mainly over windward and mauka areas.
Let’s talk surf! South shore surf will remain near the summer average for the next few days, then gradually increase Wednesday. A combination of a small SSE swell and a moderate SSW swell will bring rising surf towards the end of the week. The SSW swell is expected to peak around Saturday and could bring surf near the advisory levels.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
