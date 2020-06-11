Forecast: More breezy trade winds ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong winds are in the forecast into early next week, with a wind advisory remaining posted through 6 a.m. Friday for Central Maui, the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of the Big Island. Winds will ease up ever so slightly into the weekend as strong high pressure slowly drifts eastward and weakens. Meanwhile, a weak upper disturbance could bring a slight increase in windward and mauka showers, especially for the Big Island. We could also get moisture from an old frontal boundary moving through the state that will increase showers again late Monday into Tuesday.