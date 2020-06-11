Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure is forecast to stay northeast of the islands and help maintain at least moderate trade winds into early next week. Trades will be locally strong and gusty over Maui County and the Big Island for the next couple of days as the high strengthens. Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas of all islands, and a few of these showers will venture well into the lee areas of the smaller islands. Frequency of these showers will be highest during the nights and mornings.