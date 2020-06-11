Dozens of honu are nesting at Bellows Beach. That’s a first.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, Hawaiian green sea turtles have begun nesting at Bellows Beach.
Marine Corps officials said that 13 honu nests have been found in recent weeks. The military has since roped off the nests and have placed signs warning beach goers about the turtle nests.
“This is the first time (Marine Corps Base Hawaii) has documented nesting at Bellows Beach. As this was unprecedented, our environmental department was quick to ensure further observation and protection measures for the identified nesting sites,” said Maj. Roberto Martins.
Hawaiian green sea turtles conduct about 90 percent of their nesting activity at the French Frigate Shoals in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. But they do occasionally lay their eggs here on Maui and Kahuku.
The Marine Corp’s natural resources experts think the turtles likely migrated to Bellows because much of their original nesting grounds at French Frigate Shoals were damaged by a hurricane two years ago, Martins said.
He added that the recent shutdown of Hawaii’s beaches in response to the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed.
To be sure, there are some hazards at Bellows Beach. The nesting grounds are located near a popular campground, which the city plans to reopen on June 26th.
Trash left by campers can attract potential predators like rats and feral cats.
Also, baby sea turtles are attracted to lights so camp fires or street lights could lead them away from the ocean after they hatch.
Environmental activist Carroll Cox said the city should hold off reopening the campgrounds until the hatchlings are born.
“I’m asking Mayor Kirk Caldwell ... that this not be used as a park, until at least the turtles hatch and leave,” he said.
The city said it will increase monitoring of the area but will allow camping to resume.
“It is our firm hope that further action to limit public access to this shoreline will not be necessary, and we request that beach goers help us and the sea turtles by being respectful of these nesting areas,” said Nathan Serota, spokesman for the city Department of Parks and Recreation.
The discovery of the nests will likely fuel further opposition to the city’s controversial Sherwoods park redevelopment project nearby, which has been stalled due to the recent discovery of iwi kupuna.
Since it takes about 60 days for the turtle eggs to incubate, many of the first hatchlings will start leaving their nests soon.
