Search underway for missing 20-year-old diver off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews alongside the Hawaii County Fire Department are searching for a missing free diver off Hawaii Island.
The Coast Guard said they were initially alerted to the missing diver off Mahukona around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“We are currently looking for Malcolm Davis, last seen wearing white board shorts and black fins,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Shaw, a Sector Honolulu watchstander.
“He is reportedly a good swimmer. We request waterway users in the area keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and report any information to us at 808-842-2600," Shaw added.
Davis was spearfishing with seven friends when they became separated. After they were unable to find Davis, the friends returned to their car, drove inland, and tried to find cell service to alert authorities, the Coast Guard said.
Multiple units are participating in the search on the water and by air.
This story will be updated.
