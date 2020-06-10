Road rage incident on Molokai spurs attempted murder investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a road rage incident on Molokai.
According to Maui Police, 44-year-old Camaran Schelinski of Mauna Loa tried to run over a dirt bike rider on the side of the Maunaloa highway Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the rider was walking along the highway after his bike ran out of gas.
When Schelinski drove by, police say the two flipped each other off before Schelinski allegedly reversed his vehicle and targeted the motor bike rider.
During the incident, Schelinski allegedly ran over the bike. The rider was not injured.
Schelinski was arrested for attempted murder and criminal property damage Wednesday.
He remains in custody as charges are pending.
