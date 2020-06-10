Memorial grows near site of a crash that killed a recent Waialua High graduate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial is growing near the site of a deadly crash that claimed the life of a young Oahu man.
On Oahu’s North Shore, friends and loved ones are placing flowers, lei and personal mementos at Haleiwa’s “Weed Circle” for 18-year-old Noah Pang Junior.
He was a Class of 2020 graduate of Waialua High School.
Police say Pang was killed after the car he was driving flipped over early Sunday morning.
Investigators say he was speeding when he lost control on Kaukonahua Road, hit a sign pole and was thrown from the vehicle.
Memorial services are pending.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.