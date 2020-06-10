Make-A-Wish Hawaii to take annual gala online with ‘Virtual Celebration of Hope’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The global coronavirus pandemic, despite everything it’s impacted in Hawaii over the past several months, won’t find a way to take hope away from those who need it the most.
Unable to hold its annual in-person gala, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, Make-A-Wish Hawaii is holding its first-ever virtual gala instead.
Spotlighting the stars in our community who continue to choose hope and transform lives, the event will feature local Make-A-Wish children and supporters, a special performance, and the heartwarming story of a Hilo wish child.
“At its core, our mission is about delivering hope and changing lives. And that’s what WISH! A Virtual Celebration of Hope aims to do—especially now, when there are more local keiki waiting for a wish than ever before,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark.
The event is co-hosted by Hawaii News Now’s Ashley Nagaoka.
‘WISH! A Virtual Celebration of Hope’ airs Thursday at 7 p.m. on K5 and on the Hawaii News Now app. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.