Life is slowly returning to Oahu’s North Shore, but businesses still face uncertain future

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daily life is slowly starting to pickup on the North Shore, but business owners know they are not out of the woods yet. At Haleiwa Harbor, tour boat operators are excited they can get back to work but the situation they are in with new restrictions and limited passenger capacity is far from perfect. Some say those new rules may even keep larger operators from recovering.
“It’s exciting, you know, its a start. We really didn’t know when we were going to open and kind of found out when the public did on the news,” said Kala Alexander, owner and operator of Haleiwa Shark Tours.
When DLNR’s boating division relaxed restrictions for his industry back on June 3, he got right to work.
“We have to have all our gear sanitized and have the boat sanitized, we have hand sanitizer and everybody is wearing masks. We can only take 10 on the boat, and we have plenty of room so everybody can be spread out,” added Alexander.
It’s that 10-person limit that troubles most operators, especially those with bigger boats.
"I think that they need to look at that again and reassess that because I think it is not fair to those guys and believe me, this is a very costly business even for us with our little boat," said Alexander.
Like many other North Shore businesses, Haleiwa Shark Tours is offering special kamaaina deals and military rates to encourage locals to get out on the water.
Across the harbor, at the Surf and Sea shop, Dive Manager David Moreno says the winter waves they had this year were a lifesaver for their business.
"We have been getting by with just a lot of local guys coming in and a lot of local families that have been buying surf boards and a lot of dive gear. Luckily, we had waves late into the season, so we were selling boards like nobody business and I think a lot of the local community was happy to come in because we didn't have that tourist population coming in that made the store really busy all the time," said Moreno.
Restaurants on the North Shore are in a much more serious situation. While they are allowed to resume dine-in services, they are doing so with a lot less tourist traffic and a local customer base that is working hard to save money and eating out a lot less.
