On Kauai, 2 more men are arrested for allegedly violating quarantine

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the same day that Oahu reported three arrests of alleged quarantine breakers, Kauai County reported two more.
According to Kauai police, Benjamin McGranahan was arrested at Lihue Airport on June 5 after he refused to abide by the 14-day quarantine rules.
The 25-year-old from Canoga Park, Calif. was booked and released Monday after posting $100 bail.
Police escorted him to a quarantine location where he will be expected to stay for the duration of 14 days. KPD says they, along with the National Guard, will perform regular compliance checks on McGranahan.
The second man arrested was 55-year-old Sean Wade of Captain Cook, Hawaii.
He landed on Kauai on June 8 and was arrested the same day after he was noted trespassing on a property in the Anini area.
Wade was arrested and brought to KPD’s detention center. He was escorted to the airport on Tuesday when he opted to fly back to Hawaii Island.
“We would like to remind everyone that even though the island is opening back up, Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine remains in effect for inter-island travel until June 16," Patrol Services Bureau Assistant Chief Mark Begley said.
“For mainland travelers and arrivals, the 14-day quarantine will remain in effect even longer.”
“Kaua‘i police and/or the Hawai‘i National Guard remain posted daily at the Lihue and other Kauai airports where we continue to verify information on arriving individuals who are subject to the quarantine," Begley added.
Officials say compliance checks are being conducted daily around the island.
Relating to the 14-day traveler quarantine, KPD has made a total of 16 arrests since the rules were put in place on March 26.
Anyone who suspects a person is in violation of the quarantine order should call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711 or click here to submit a report.
