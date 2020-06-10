HPD investigating attempted murder after shooting in Nanakuli

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Nanakuli on Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.
Authorities said the suspect, Ronson Guerrero, allegedly assaulted a woman and later shot at her with a rifle around 6:15 p.m.
Guerrero was taken into custody on Akowai Road about 45 minutes later.
Guerrero faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, contempt and abuse of a family member.
This story will be updated.
