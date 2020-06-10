Here’s how many jobless claims have been paid in Hawaii since March 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said it’s still working to process nearly 18,000 valid unemployment claims.
Meanwhile, 130,536 jobless claims are being paid.
The figures, released Wednesday, were the first to offer a clearer scope of how the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is processing jobless claims.
In the past, the state has been unable to say how many claims were invalid.
The figures show that since March 1, some 228,367 unemployment claims were filed in the state.
But more than 65,000 of those were invalid, and another 14,612 are awaiting information from the filer to verify information.
That leaves 148,188 valid unemployment claims, 88% of which have been processed and paid out.
So far, the state has paid out more than $800 million in jobless benefits.
