Have you noticed less litter around? You’re not imagining things

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last August, the non-profit Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful conducted its annual Oahu Litter Index ― and now the results are out.
"We use a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the best and 5 being the worst," KHIB executive director Linda O'Brien said.
Volunteers surveyed 90 sites looking for litter or illegal dumping. Maili Beach Park was one of only three sites that approached the higher end of the scale.
"We also have hot spots within light industrial areas, commercial areas, freeway areas as well as residential areas," O'Brien said.
But O’Brien is encouraged.
Overall, the findings show Oahu’s litter load going down compared to previous surveys. Seventy-nine sites were closer to the “minimum litter” level.
“We’re working with schools and we’re working with community groups to help foster this change, for people to become more aware. Nobody likes litter,” she said.
Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful is reviving an anti-litter campaign from the 1970s called Lend a Hand to Clean Our Land.
"In the past they were very active on radio and TV. We're going to be trying to do the same, as well as adding more user friendly media platforms," KHIB communications coordinator Annabelle Le Jeune said.
The organization wants the city to install cameras in areas where illegal dumping is a problem so it can catch offenders.
The American Chemistry Council helped with the litter survey and sponsored covered garbage cans at Ala Moana Beach Park.
"We find that covered garbage cans work better, with the lids on them, because less trash is going to blow out and blow back into the ocean," O'Brien said.
Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful.
The 2020 litter index will be done later this year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.