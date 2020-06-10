Forecast: Trade winds picking up speed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday through Thursday, then continue through the upcoming weekend.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Although mostly dry conditions will prevail over leeward locations, a few brief showers will remain possible each day.
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the weekend.
Small swells from the south-southeast and southwest will deliver small surf to south-facing shores for at least the next couple of days. Increasing short-period wind waves along east-facing shores are expected to peak below advisory levels Thursday/Friday before diminishing slightly.
A tiny, short-period north swell is expected the next couple of days.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.