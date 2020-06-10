Evictions on hold another month after moratorium is extended

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s eviction moratorium has been extended once more.
Gov. Ige announced the extension on Wednesday. This means across the state, tenants facing financial hardship cannot be evicted for failing to pay monthly rent until the end of July.
It is advised that tenants continue to communicate with their landlords to discuss their situation.
The moratorium was pushed for by lawmakers early on as they warned people could be homeless after losing jobs in light of the economic downturn.
Residents who have concerns about evictions during this time can contact the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection’s Landlord Tenant line at 586-2634.
Violators face a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to one year in jail or a $5,000 fine.
The initial moratorium stood until April 30, but has been extended several times since.
