Downtown private school prepares to reopen for summer classes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - St. Andrew’s School in Downtown Honolulu will reopen for summer classes next Monday.
It’s one of the first Hawaii schools, other than preschools, welcoming students back.
Classes will be offered for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.
Teachers and students haven’t seen each other in-person since March and Head of School Ruth Fletcher says there are first day jitters.
“I want to make sure we keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Fletcher.
“We’ve been going crazy getting ready,” she added.
In a kindergarten classroom, 12 desks designed for being in pods are now facing forward and distanced.
Teachers have removed cloth toys and extra items from the classroom, but there’s still Legos, blocks, books and some decorations to keep the classroom warm without looking sterile.
Fletcher says in addition to temperature checks, masks and sanitizing, there are staggered start times and recess. Lunch will not be served and four kids at a time will be allowed on the play structure and then it’s sanitized. Students will remain in groups of 12.
"They have to stay together all day with the same teacher. You are in a little bubble. It's kind of like an ohana unit so you get to play as an ohana during the day and then when you are done, we have to disinfect it," she said.
The school can accept 100 students and so far 60 are enrolled. So how do you get kids to socially distance?
“We can’t expect a kid to be perfect,” said Fletcher. “I think it’s going to take practice,” she added.
