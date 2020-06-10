COVID-19 patient was at Oahu game room hours before being hospitalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department officials reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one of whom is an Oahu woman in her 60s who has been hospitalized.
The woman’s doctor says she was admitted to the ER on Tuesday night.
And in the weeks leading up to her hospitalization, she had visited two different game rooms: One in Waipahu and the other in Pearl City.
They were places she’d frequented several times.
She revealed the connection to game rooms to her doctor, and gave him permission to alert the public.
“She’s just worried about others who might have been there,” Dr. Jim Ireland said.
He said the woman last visited the game room Tuesday, hours before her condition deteriorated and she was rushed to an ER.
“She started coughing, coughing, coughing. Couldn’t catch her breath,” Ireland said. “She had a 101, 102-degree fever and was admitted to the hospital overnight.”
The woman says she always wore a mask inside the game room but that she was with a group of people. It’s unclear if everyone was taking the same precautions.
Ireland believes sharing her story is important because people she may have been in contact with probably wouldn’t admit to being there, making any sort of contract tracing impossible.
“The patient was very honest about where she had been,” Ireland said.
“I think that may have given a clue to where she caught it, or maybe not. But it also gives a clue to others who could have been exposed who were with her yesterday.”
The doctor says although there is very little coronavirus currently circulating in Hawaii, cases like this show there is still some risk.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.