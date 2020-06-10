As air travel slowly returns, thermal screening at HNL to begin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pilot passenger thermal screening project is getting ready to takeoff at the Honolulu Airport.
Starting Monday, thermal scanners designed to screen incoming passengers at HNL will individually measure people’s temperatures as they come off their planes.
Progressive Communications, a local biometric security company, is partnering with FLIR Systems to pull off the project.
The FLIR scanners can accurately measure temperature in a fraction of a second.
Other companies will also test out systems, as the state moves to effectively screen passengers.
“Our primary focus remains our keiki, kupuna, and ohana. We are committed to taking the appropriate steps to safeguard our local community in a way that creates a path forward,” says Brooke Hasegawa, Vice President at Progressive Communications.
This comes as inter-island air travel is expected to ramp up. Hawaiian Airlines is reviving some routes dropped during the pandemic.
Once the inter-island quarantine is dropped next week Tuesday, the airline will start offering six daily round trips between Honolulu and Lihue, Kona and Hilo.
There will be nine daily round trips between Honolulu and Kahului.
The airline is also offering a 20 percent discount to kamaaina Hawaiian-miles members.
