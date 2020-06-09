Teamsters endorse Hannemann’s bid for Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former two-term mayor Mufi Hannemann has won the backing of four Hawaii labor unions, including the Hawaii Teamsters.
Representatives from Local 625, Local 630 and Local 1 joined the Teamsters and Allied Workers, Local 996, in making the announcement.
“I’m very pleased and honored to accept the endorsements of four of the state’s most prominent labor organizations," said Hannemann. “Each recognizes what’s at stake in this year’s election, particularly the importance of experienced leadership at City Hall in jumpstarting our economy and preserving jobs for our working people.”
Hannemann says he is running on a platform of experience, jobs and safe tourism.
“I’m eager to return to City Hall again so we can take immediate steps to rebuild our economy, and the support of these labor organizations will be essential to that effort. My pledge is to get Honolulu working again.”
Hannemann, the current president of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, announced his run for mayor earlier this month, saying that a poll last week showing a large portion of voters are undecided convinced him to throw his hat in the ring.
“I’m ready to come back a third time, three-peat,” Hannemann said, shortly after filing for re-election.
Hannemann was Honolulu’s mayor from 2005 to 2010 when he left to run unsuccessfully for governor.
