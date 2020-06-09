Look up! The International Space Station can be seen from Hawaii this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look to the night sky this week and you might be able to catch a pretty cool sight.
The International Space Station will be visible above Hawaii Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Its orbiting about 200 miles above Earth.
NASA says the ISS will be visible Monday night at 7:49 p.m. for about five minutes. It’ll appear in the North-NorthWest, relatively low on the horizon.
It will then disappear about 14 degrees above the SouthEast.
On Tuesday, it will be seen at 8:37 p.m. for two minutes and then on Wednesday at 7:50 p.m. for 3 minutes.
For more information, click here.
